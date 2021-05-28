Sean McVay gives his initial impressions of Matthew Stafford during OTAs

The most prized addition for the Los Angeles Rams this offseason is Matthew Stafford, and it appears the veteran quarterback is already impressing the coaching staff. After being asked about his initial impressions of Stafford during OTAs, Sean McVay responded with glowing remarks for the newly-acquired signal-caller.

McVay was first asked how Stafford looked in practice so far.

“What’d you think?” he replied with a grin before agreeing that the quarterback “looked good.”

“I think we’re in the early phases of it, but certainly the way he’s handled things up to this point, we’ve been very pleased,” McVay said during his press conference. “He’s a joy to be around every single day. The consistency he comes into work with is definitely something that he makes it really fun, and I’ve been pleased with what he’s done up to this point.”

The Rams shared one video of Stafford completing a deep pass to Cooper Kupp on Thursday, who was wide open down the right side.

When the Rams landed Stafford via trade from the Detroit Lions in exchange for Jared Goff and draft picks, fans knew what type of quarterback they were getting. Ever since Stafford came into the NFL in 2009, he’s had one of the most talented arms in the league, making him capable of completing any throw on the field.

It’s early in Stafford’s tenure with the Rams, and even though we have yet to see him take part in game action in McVay’s offense, it’s still a positive sign to see the coach raving about his new quarterback in OTAs. Following McVay’s comments on Stafford, fans will be counting down the days until Week 1 of the 2021 season to see Stafford operate the offense for the first time during a live game.