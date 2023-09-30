Sean McVay on former Rams (now Colts K) Matt Gay: "I don't love having to play against a guy like that"

Colts kicker Matt Gay had a day for the ages on Sunday, kicking four field goals of 53 yards or longer — including the game-winner in overtime — as the Colts returned to the city from which they had secretly absconded nearly 40 years ago and stole a win.

Gay became the Colts kicker because the Rams opted not to re-sign their kicker for the past three seasons, including their kicker for a Super Bowl win. Instead, Gay signed a four-year, $22.5 million contract with Indy. Now, the Rams get to face him.

Coach Sean McVay was asked about that wrinkle on Friday.

“What do you mean by that question?" McVay initially said, laughing. "I'll tell you what, Matt made a lot of those kicks for us and so I'm grateful for that. I don't love having to play against a guy like that, but Brett [Maher] has done a nice job, like you said. We were fortunate that it worked out that we were able to get Brett. I think he's done a really nice job, especially over the last couple weeks. I love the way that he responded, even in Seattle with some things that weren't always within the framework of his control. But Matt Gay was an awesome player, great guy. I was so happy for him and his family to be able to get the recognition that he got when he was here and then also to be able to go earn that contract. It's bittersweet but you're happy for him because he meant so much to us and I love the person."

And then McVay laughed again: "But what the hell kind of question is that?”

At a position filled with far more competent players than the NFL requires, it's tempting to never give any kicker — expect the very best of the very best — a big contract. There are too many other competent options available, anywhere and everywhere. The Rams, already stretched under the salary cap by the various contracts given to star players, did not have the desire or ability to pay Gay. The Colts did.

The Colts realized of having him on Sunday in Baltimore. They might see it again this week, especially if Gay has a kick or two that helps make the difference for his new team, against his old team.