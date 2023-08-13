Seahawks sign WR Ra'Shaun Henry

The Seahawks lost two receivers to injuries in Thursday night's preseason opener. Dee Eskridge left with a knee injury, and Cade Johnson was diagnosed with a concussion.

That prompted the Seahawks to sign free agent receiver Ra'Shaun Henry on Saturday.

Henry went undrafted out of Virginia in 2022 but signed with the Panthers as a college free agent. He has since spent time on the practice squads of the Panthers and Falcons.

He signed with Cleveland in June, but the Browns waived Henry last week.

At Virginia, Henry caught 34 passes for 603 yards and three scores as a senior, averaging 17.7 yards per reception.

The Seahawks waived nose tackle Robert Cooper in a corresponding move.