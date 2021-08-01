Seahawks sign veteran QB Sean Mannion, waive QB Danny Etling to make room

The Seahawks announced a couple of personnel moves on Sunday afternoon during the players’ off day. Seattle has signed veteran quarterback Sean Mannion and waived quarterback Danny Etling to make room on the 90-man roster.

Mannion was originally selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Rams out of Oregon State and spent four seasons with the team. He then signed with the Vikings and provided depth for Minnesota the last two years.

Over his six-year career, Mannion started two of his 13 total games played and completed 45 of 74 passes attempted for 384 yards, three interceptions and no touchdowns.

In Seattle, Mannion will reunite with Shane Waldron, who was with the Rams during two of his four seasons with the club.

The Seahawks return to practice at the VMAC on Monday morning.

Related