Seahawks set to interview Dan Quinn Thursday, request interview with Ben Johnson

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said during a Tuesday press conference that he expects to start interviewing head coaching candidates on Wednesday, but he didn't share any details of the scheduling.

It's not clear who might meet with the team Wednesday, but Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that they are set to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Thursday. Quinn is also set to interview with the Panthers and Titans on Wednesday, the Commanders on Thursday, and the Chargers on Friday.

Quinn spent two years with the Seahawks as the team's defensive coordinator under Pete Carroll, so he's familiar to General Manager John Schneider and others in the organization.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team also requested an interview with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Several other teams are also interested in speaking with Johnson after he helped the Lions to the NFC North title and a playoff win over the Rams.