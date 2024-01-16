Seahawks request interview with Bobby Slowik

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik continues to be a popular name in head coaching searches around the league.

According to multiple reports, the Seahawks have requested permission to interview Slowik for their vacancy. He is the eighth coach that the Seahawks have requested an interview with since they decided to replace Pete Carroll last week.

Slowik has also drawn interview requests from the Falcons, Panthers, Titans and Commanders over the last week or so. He is in his first year as a coordinator and his work with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a big reason for both the team's success and Slowik's enhanced coaching profile.

Slowik can interview with teams remotely this week, but any in-person interviews will have to wait until after the divisional round of the playoffs.