Seahawks release Bryan Mone

The Seahawks cuts continued on Wednesday.

A day after they parted ways with three veteran players, the Seahawks announced that they are also releasing defensive tackle Bryan Mone. Mone's release will create $5.39 million in cap space for the coming season.

Mone joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and he played in 41 games over his first four seasons. He tore his ACL late in the 2022 season, however, and he did not play at all last year.

Mone had 73 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed during his time in Seattle.

Safety Jamal Adams, safety Quandre Diggs, and tight end Will Dissly have also been released by the Seahawks this week.