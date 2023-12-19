Advertisement

Seahawks QB Drew Lock mounts game-winning drive to stun Jalen Hurts, Eagles on Monday Night Football

Yahoo Sports Staff
38

Drew Lock pulled it off.

Despite not knowing whether he was going to start in place of Geno Smith until just before kickoff, Lock mounted a wild game-winning drive to lift the Seattle Seahawks past the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 on Monday night at Lumen Field.

Lock, after DK Metcalf pulled down a pair of ridiculous catches, hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone to put the Seahawks back up by three points with just less than 30 seconds to go.

That drive — a 10-play, 92-yard drive in just less than 90 seconds — was the Seahawks’ longest scoring drive of the season. Seattle then intercepted Hurts one last time to seal the win.

Jalen Hurts, who had been dealing with an illness all week, looked totally fine coming out of the gate for the Eagles. He went a perfect 5-of-5 on their opening drive and ended it with a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles up 7-0 instantly.

The Seahawks, after kicking a field goal just before halftime, then scored to start the second half — which tied the game up. Kenneth Walker ran in a 23-yard score, thanks largely to a Drew Lock lead block in the end zone.

The Eagles, however, responded right away. They mounted a 12-play, 75 yard drive capped with a “tush push” 1-yard run from Hurts.

After a Seattle drive stalled and led them to another field goal in the fourth quarter, Julian Love came up with a huge play to keep their hopes alive. Love intercepted a deep underthrown pass from Hurts in the end zone, which gave Seattle the ball right back with just about eight minutes left.

Though they went three-and-out and had to give the ball right back, Seattle got the ball back one last time with just less than two minutes to go. That set up Lock’s game-winning drive and gave Seattle the win.

Hurts went 17-of-30 for 143 yards with two interceptions, and had 82 rushing yards in the loss for the Eagles, who already clinched a spot in the playoffs. They're now 10-4, however, and in a tight race with the Cowboys for the NFC East title.

Lock, who made just his second start this season after Smith's groin injury, finished throwing 22-of-33 for 208 yards with a touchdown in the win. Walker had 86 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and Metcalf had 78 yards on five catches. The win brought the Seahawks back to 7-7 on the season, and kept their postseason hopes alive.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during Monday Night Football in in Week 15.

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER43 updates
  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    Another INT! That should do it for Seattle

  • Ryan Young

    Drew Lock legacy drive complete! The Seahawks are up 20-17 with 28 seconds left in Seattle

  • Ryan Young

    DK with another one! The Seahawks are still moving

  • Ryan Young

    WOW what a grab

  • Ryan Young

    It's time

  • Ryan Young

    Well, nevermind. The Seahawks go three-and-out, and the Eagles get it right back.

  • Ryan Young

    Julian Love with the first takeaway of the game! Seattle gets it right back, and now suddenly has a chance to steal this one away

  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    The Seahawks have to settle for a field goal. That was a brutal end to their drive.

    Eagles lead 17-13 now with 10 minutes to go

  • Ryan Young

    Also this

  • Ryan Young

    Jalen Carter with a huge stop for the Eagles

  • Ryan Young

    The Eagles have this down. They've retaken the lead in Seattle

  • Ryan Young

    Kenneth Walker! We've got a tie game in Seattle

  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    Seattle will get the ball to start the second half.

  • Ryan Young

    Peyton seems upset

  • Ryan Young

    The Seahawks are on the board.

    Eagles lead now 7-3 just before halftime after a 26-yard field goal from Jason Myers.

  • Ryan Young

    The Eagles settle for a field goal, and they now lead 10-0 midway through the second quarter.

  • Ryan Young

    Well, I just learned what an "illegal bat" is. The Seahawks are coming out to punt again after a weird penalty there

  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    The Eagles get the stop right away, and will take back over after yet another Seahawks punt

  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    The Seahawks get a stop and force a punt, so they'll get the ball back at their own 27 with about 3:30 left in the first quarter.

    Eagles still lead 7-0.

  • Ryan Young

    Yeah, Jalen Hurts is OK. Eagles take an early 7-0 lead in Seattle

  • Ryan Young

    I'm gonna go ahead and say no, it's not. MNF is underway in Seattle

  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    There it is. Drew Lock is starting

  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    Drew Lock (I think) is a go for the Seahawks

  • Ryan Young

    Me, because I'm losing in my fantasy matchup and have both of these QBs on my roster

  • Ryan Young

    So it may be Drew Lock after all ...

  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    Still nothing official on Geno Smith...

  • Ryan Young

    I think this means Jalen Hurts is starting tonight, too...

  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    Geno Smith was once thought of as a "long shot" to play tonight.