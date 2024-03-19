Advertisement

Seahawks plan to sign Johnathan Hankins

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Johnathan Hankins visited Seattle today, and he plans to stay there.

The Seahawks are expected to sign Hankins, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

A defensive tackle who started 14 games last year for the Cowboys, Hankins should be an addition to the rotation who helps Seattle's run defense.

The 31-year-old Hankins entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Giants in 2013. He has also played for the Colts and Raiders.