Seahawks Michael Dickson ranks as CBS Sports top punter in NFL

There is no denying Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson is the best in the league. CBS Sports writer John Breech agrees, giving him top honors in his NFL punter rankings heading into the 2022 season.

“After booming his way to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2018, Dickson has somehow only gotten better,” Breech writes. “Dickson seems to have perfected the art of pinning a punt inside the 20-yard line because he did it 40 times last season, which was the most in the NFL. To put that in perspective, there were only two other punters who even landed 30 kicks inside their opponents’ 20-yard line.

“Overall, Dickson placed 48.2% of his punts inside the 20, which was the second-highest percentage in the NFL. ”

“Over the past four years, no punter has placed more balls inside the 10-yard line than Dickson, who has done it nearly 50 times since 2018,” Breech continues. “When a punter is pinning teams deep, he’ll sometimes have to give up some of his strength for finesse, but not Dickson, who was regularly booming punts in Seattle. Although Dickson had a slightly down year in 2021, he still managed to rank in the top-10 in both punting average and net punting average.

“It’s also worth pointing out that returners only averaged 7.3 yards return against the Seahawks, which is a testament to both Dickson and Seattle’s coverage team. That 7.3 return number was the lowest in the league for any team that had to cover 30 or more punt returns.”

Story continues

Click here to see who else made Breech’s list behind Dickson.

Related

Ken Walker tries to draw the Seahawks logo from memory

List