Seahawks great Michael Bennett asks Pete Carroll why he traded him

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
DeeJay Dallas is having a pretty strong preseason game for the Seattle Seahawks, having totaled 90 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

However, the real MVP of tonight’s game is the broadcast debut of former Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett, who’s brought some life to the team’s preseason coverage. Watch the irrepressible Bennett open his sideline interview with asking head coach Pete Carroll why he traded him.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

