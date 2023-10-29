Seahawks beat Browns 24-20, move into first place in NFC West

At the end of the first quarter, the Seahawks led the Browns 17-7.

But Seattle's offense then stalled for much of the game.

That is, until safety Jamal Adams’ helmet helped set up a game-winning drive — giving Seattle a 24-20 victory.

Cleveland was nursing a 20-17 lead with third-and-3, the final play before the two-minute warning. But with Walker looking for receiver Amari Cooper on the right side, the ball went off of Adams’ helmet and into the waiting arms of safety Julian Love for an interception.

Seattle took over at its own 43-yard line and all the unit’s troubles were a thing of the past. The club went 57 yards in just five plays, getting into the end zone with a 9-yard pass from Geno Smith to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 38 seconds on the clock.

The Browns had a final opportunity with two timeouts, but Walker had two incompletions, a sack, and a final incompletion to effectively end the game.

Smith finished the game 23-of-37 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Receiver Jake Bobo had the first score with a 3-yard run in the first quarter, with Tyler Lockett getting a 12-yard touchdown catch to make it 14-0.

Jason Myers also hit a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Browns tight end David Njoku scored an 18-yard touchdown and Kareem Hunt had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half. Kicker Dustin Hopkins hit two field goals of 25 and 27 yards.

Making his second start for Cleveland, Walker was 15-of-31 for 248 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Hunt led the team with 55 yards on 14 carries. Cooper caught six passes for 89 yards.

Now at 5-2, the Seahawks are in first place by a half-game in the NFC West, as the 49ers fell to 5-3 with Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Seattle will be on the road to play Baltimore next week.

At 4-3, Cleveland will come home to play Arizona.