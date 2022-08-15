Seahawks announce 4 roster moves, including putting Cody Thompson on IR

NFL teams had until Tuesday afternoon to cut their rosters from 90 players down to 85 as part of the first phase of trimming down towards the regular season. That includes the Seattle Seahawks, who just announced a handful of moves in addition to the reported trade of cornerback Ugo Amadi.

Here’s a quick review of today’s transactions.

Trade: DB Ugo Amadi to Eagles for WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The team has not announced this move as of yet, but it is worth including in today’s news. The Seahawks had planned to include cornerback Ugo Amadi in this initial round of roster cuts. However, shortly after ESPN reported that, a trade was worked out with the Eagles instead. Philadelphia will get Amadi, while Seattle gets wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Placed on IR: WR Cody Thompson

One of the four moves the team has officially made public is placing wide receiver Cody Thompson on the injured reserve list. He suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Steelers.

Waived: CB Josh Valentine-Turner

The Seahawks also announced that three players have been waived. The first is cornerback Josh Valentine-Turner, an undrafted rookie out of FIU. Valentine-Turner played 21 defensive snaps (31%) over the weekend.

Waived: DT Antonio Valentino

Seattle also waived former Florida defensive tackle Antonio Valentino, who had ony signed with the team a couple weeks ago. Valentino was on the field for just 14 defensive snaps in Pittsburgh.

Waived: G Eric Wilson

Finally, the team also waived another recent addition in guard Eric Wilson. He was only on the field for one snap on special teams.

Together, these moves trim Seattle’s roster down to 86 players.

