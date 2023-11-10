Seahawks add DK Metcalf to practice report with hip injury

The Seahawks added star receiver DK Metcalf to the practice report Thursday with a hip injury. He did not practice.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks (hamstring) remained out of practice, and offensive guard Anthony Bradford (knee) missed Thursday's on-field work after being limited Wednesday.

Running back DeeJay Dallas (shoulder) and tight end Coby Parkinson (biceps) returned to limited work after sitting out Wednesday. Offensive tackle Charles Cross (ankle) remained limited.

The other nine players on the practice report were full participants.

Safety Jamal Adams (resting/knee), running back Ken Walker (chest), receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hip) and nose tackle Jarran Reed (tooth) had full participation after missing Wednesday.

Receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) went from limited to full practice participation.