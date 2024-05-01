Seahawks and 49ers both in contact with free agent LB Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams may have been the most unpopular player on the Seahawks last season. That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have value, though.

If you need evidence look no further than the reporting from Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times earlier this week, which states that Seattle is still in contact with Adams and other teams are interested as well, including the 49ers.

Sources tell The Seattle Times the Seahawks and Jamal Adams remain in contact. I explain below why it could still make sense. However, other teams are also showing interest in Adams, who remains a free agent. https://t.co/8M3bif8yEi via @seattletimes — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 29, 2024

Head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider have both said they’re open to Adams returning. However, it would be as an off-ball linebacker rather than a safety.

That’s probably the way to go with any team that signs Adams, measurables aside. While he can still make a positive impact in the box as a run defender and pass rusher Adams has been inconsistent at best in coverage. His career PFF grades in this department by year illustrate how wild the ride has been:

2017: 65.5

2018: 89.6

2019: 87.5

2020: 53.1

2021: 47.4

2022: 81.0 *eight coverage snaps*

2023: 50.7

As unreliable as Adams has been in coverage we still expect him to find a home somewhere in the NFL now that free agent signings no longer count towards the comp pick formula. If the Seahawks do sign him he would project as a backup behind Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson at iLB.

