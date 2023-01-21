Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft: The Sweet Home Alabama edition

The Seahawks are about as well set up as any team in the league going into the 2023 NFL draft season. The team currently ranks second in total draft capital, with only the Texans having more total value. That gives Seattle more than enough resources to put together another strong draft class.

In our latest seven-round mock draft for Seattle we went in assuming we needed to pick a new potential franchise QB. In the end, we came out with three prospects from Nick Saban’s Alabama program, including the top-ranked quarterback in the class. Here’s how the full mock played out.

Pick No. 5: Alabama QB Bryce Young

The Seahawks say they want Geno Smith back, but you can’t always get what you want. After two contentious months of negotiations, Pete Carroll and John Schneider decide they’d rather rebuild around a quarterback on a rookie contract. Their instinct is rewarded when the Texans sign Smith to a three-year, $100 million deal, which helps Young drop to No. 5 overall. Young posted video game numbers as a Sophomore en route to winning the Heisman, including 4,872 passing yards and 47 touchdowns. This past year Young (6-foot-0, 194 pounds) posted another 32 touchdown passes, five interceptions and a 163.2 rating.

Pick No. 20: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba (6-foot-0, 197 pounds) only played three games this season for the Buckeyes but he did more than enough as a Sophomore to prove he’s ready for this level. He totaled 95 catches, 1,606 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns. Adding Smith-Njigba finally fills Seattle’s hole at WR3 and gives their Young QB the best receiver corps in the NFL.

Pick No. 37: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

No, the Seahawks don’t need to take a running back this early but that’s never stopped them before. They’ll also need another good one if Rashaad Penny either leaves in free agency or decides to retire rather than risk another major injury. Gibbs (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) has the requisite build for a Seattle back to go with quality production across the board. He averaged 5.6 yards per rush attempt in college and contributed as a receiver, scoring 23 touchdowns and totaling 3,344 yards from scrimmage.

Pick No. 52: Florida DT Gervon Dexter

With Georgia’s Jalen Carter going off the board at No. 1 overall to the Bears, the Seahawks have to settle for the second tier of interior linemen. Dexter (6-foot-6, 303 pounds) should help their issues defending the run and can get to the quarterback, too. He posted five sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss at Florida.

Pick No. 83: Alabama TE Cameron Latu

There’s nothing wrong with Seattle’s current trio of tight ends. Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson and Noah Fant are all fine in their own way. That shouldn’t stop the Seahawks from looking for an upgrade, though. Latu (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) can get it done as a blocker and contribute in the passing game, as well. Since switching over from defense he’s had 56 catches, 787 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last two years.

Pick No. 121: Pittsburgh LB SirVocea Dennis

After they’ve addressed their hole at defensive tackle, Seattle will have to boost its linebacker corps and possibly find a replacement for Jordyn Brooks. Dennis (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) is coming off a breakout Senior season. In 12 games he put up seven sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Pick No. 149: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

Center is another sore spot that the front office should be looking to reset. Austin Blythe is over 30 years old and received poor grades as a run blocker all season. Tippmann has plus size (6-foot-6, 316 pounds), strength and athleticism for a center and is improving his technique.

Pick No. 152: Florida OLB Brenton Cox Jr.

We go back to the Swamp for another defensive lineman with this pick, nabbing one of the more underrated edge defenders in a very deep class of them. The disruptive Cox (6-foot-4, 253 pounds) racked up 14.5 sacks, 34.5 tackles for a loss and 10 pass breakups in 44 games for the Gators.

Pick No. 185: Northwestern CB Cameron Mitchell

With our last pick, we looked to add some extra depth at boundary cornerback. Mitchell (6-foot-0, 195 pounds) has the length Pete Carroll likes in his corners plus ball skills. He put up two interceptions and 18 passes defensed at Northwestern.

