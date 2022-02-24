Seahawks 2022 NFL mock draft 5.0: The quarterback pick scenario

The Seattle Seahawks probably won’t be picking a quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL draft for a number of reasons. For one thing, they already have a franchise starter in Russell Wilson, who’s a top-10 QB even in a bad year. They also have a solid backup option in Geno Smith, who perfomed relatively well in the 3.25 games he played last season. Furthermore, the 2022 quarterback class is supposed to be pretty weak.

All that being said, it’s impossible to rule out Seattle taking a QB at some point in the draft, especially because Smith will be a free agent soon and Wilson is now 33 years old. In our latest seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft for the Seahawks, we took a QB in round two. Here’s how it played out.

Pick no. 41: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Ridder (6-foot-4, 216 pounds) racked up over 10,000 passing yards and 87 touchdowns as a four-year starter for the Bearcats. While he’s considered inconsistent, Ridder does has experience, arm talent and mobility to spare. His aggressive instincts can be built on over time. While he’s unlikely to unseat Wilson, he could take Smith’s place as Seattle’s QB2.

Pick No. 72: Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have to start looking for their next franchise left tackle, as Duane Brown will turn 37 years old before next season begins. Smith (6-foot-5, 332 pounds) began his college career at guard but thrived when he moved out onto the blindside and never looked back. If nothing else, his physicality and mauler attitude should appeal to newly promoted offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Pick No. 107: Oregon CB Mykael Wright

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

On defense most of Seattle’s needs are up front. However, the team could use more depth at the slot position – especially since Marquise Blair has missed most of the last two seasons due to injuries. Wright (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) is a strong tackler for his size and offers ball skills, as well – having posted two picks and 17 pass breakups for Oregon.

Pick No. 114: Ohio State EDGE Tyreke Smith

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch

If Pete Carroll and John Schneider are able to sign one of the top free agent edge rushers (ideally Von Miller or Chandler Jones) then they can hold off drafting one until Day 3. Smith (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) posted seven sacks, 11 tackles for a loss and five batted passes over the last three years with the Buckeyes.

Pick No. 152: Cincinnati RB Jerome Ford

Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Running back is always on the table for the Seahawks and with Chris Carson’s future uncertain due to a neck injury we should expect another pick this year. Ford (5-foot-11, 220 pounds) offers familiarity with Ridder and the build and decisive running style Seattle loves. He totaled 1,319 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns last season on just 215 carries.

Pick No. 226: Miami S Amari Carter

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Safety shouldn’t be much of a priority for the Seahawks this year, assuming they re-sign Quandre Diggs. However, if Ryan Neal leaves in free agency they’ll need another strong safety type to backup Jamal Adams. Carter (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) comes from Clint Hurtt’s neck of the woods and has the violent style his position demands.

