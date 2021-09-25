Seahawks have 2 players fined by NFL for penalties against Titans
The hits keep coming from the Seahawks’ brutal loss to the Titans in Week 2. As if losing in overtime at home after building a 15-point lead at halftime wasn’t bad enough, a couple of players have been fined by the league for penalties they committed against Tennessee.
According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, right guard Gabe Jackson has been fined $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct, while cornerback D.J. Reed was hit up for $5,111.
#Bills CB Levi Wallace ($9,526) and #Seahawks CB D.J. Reed ($5,111) were also fined. As @RapSheet said, #Steelers G Trai Turner got the biggest fine for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at an opponent ($15,450).
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2021
Some of Seattle’s 10 flags (costing 100 yards) were well-earned. This new emphasis on taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct is absurd, though. Every year officials go completely overboard policing one particular part of the game. After a public outcry, things calm down and by the middle of the season nobody even remembers what the emphasis was.
There are still a couple months’ worth of games to go, but hopefully that’s the case for the 2021 season and this puritanical fixation on taunting.
