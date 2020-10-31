Scouting the Steelers’ offense and defense for Week 8

The battle for supremacy in the AFC North heats up in Week 8 when the 6-0 Pittsburgh Steelers take on the 5-1 Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are coming off a bye following their Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers retained their perfect start to the season with a closely fought victory over the Tennessee Titans, and currently own the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The Ravens will look a little different this week, with new acquisition Yannick Ngakoue in line for his debut and Ronnie Stanley slightly weighed down in his wallet after signing a long-term extension on Friday. These two teams are no strangers to each other, however, with John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. This one should be another hard-fought battle in the legacy of arguably the biggest rivalry in sports.
Let’s take a closer look at what the Ravens can expect to see from the Steelers this week.