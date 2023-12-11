Scouting report: How Cincinnati Bearcats can get back in win column vs. Bryant

Licking their wounds over an aggravating fifth consecutive loss in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats could have a "get well" game Tuesday night against Bryant.

Or, maybe not.

Xavier was UC's toughest test of the young season and the shots didn't fall as planned. Though Bryant comes in at 6-5, it does own a road win over then-No. 10 Florida Atlantic 61-52 on Nov. 18. Some may recall FAU's Owls played in the NCAA Final Four last April.

Then again, Bryant also lost on the road Saturday, 86-75 to Stony Brook.

3 keys for UC to return to the win column

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) rises for a shot as Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) defends in the first half of the 91st Crosstown Shootout basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

1. Play P.O.'d

Wes Miller used the phrase several times after the Xavier loss to describe how the fan base feels and how he feels. A 7-0 start is now briefly tarnished by another aggravating loss in a rivalry game. The hungrier team won Saturday so perhaps the shot to their pride makes the Bearcats hungry to play with more attitude.

"We're going to have a lot of opportunities this year to feel good," UC coach Wes Miller said. "If we learn from this, grow from this, we'll have some great nights against great teams. We're capable of that. I like this team and I think our fan base is going to get excited about this team because of the way they play. This team's going to be OK, I really believe that."

2. Change rotation?

With Dan Skillings, Simas Lukošius and J.J. Fredrick going a combined 2-for-20 from the field, the odds are against UC beating a tough team, let alone Xavier.

"It's going to be hard if they shoot it like that," Miller said.

While those guys will surely soar again, Jizzle James was a head-turner Saturday and maybe it's time to entertain playing the freshman with fellow guard Day Day Thomas rather than interchanging pieces. Both can get to the rim and hit a variety of shots.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15), guard Day Day Thomas, guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0), Cincinnati Bearcats guard CJ Fredrick (5) and forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) huddle during the second half of the 91st Crosstown Shootout basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers won, 84-79.

3. Keep the opponent out of the 80s

Regardless of Saturday's poor shooting, the Bearcats allowed Xavier a season-high 84 points. In the overtime win at Howard, UC escaped after allowing the Bison 81. When the Bearcats have held a team below 70, the game has usually been a lopsided victory.

Cincinnati vs. Bryant

Tip: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Fifth Third Arena (12,012)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: UC leads 2-0

Bryant Bulldogs scouting report

Record: 6-5

Coach: Phil Martelli Jr. (first season, 5-3 after taking over on Nov. 15)

Offense: 77.9 ppg

Defense: 71.9 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Daniel Rivera (F, 6'6", 11.4 ppg)

Connor Withers (F. 6'8", 9.0 oog)

Earl Timberlake (G, 6'6", 12.2 ppg)

Tyler Brelsford (G, 6'4", 6.5 ppg)

Sherif Gross-Bullock (G, 6'5", 16.7 ppg)

Cincinnati scouting report

Record: 7-1

Coach: Wes Miller (third season, 48-30 at UC, 233-164 overall)

Offense: 86.3 ppg

Defense: 67.4 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 15.6 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 11.8 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 10.8 ppg)

Aziz Bandaogo (C, 7', 8.3 ppg)

C.J. Fredrick (G, 6'3", 7.3 ppg)

Sherif Gross-Bullock is Bryant's top scorer. The Bulldogs play UC Tuesday night.

Players to watch

For Bryant, top scorer Sherif Gross-Bullock was the America East Newcomer of the Year last season and averaged 17.1 points per game, close to where he's at now. His high game this season was 28 points in a loss at Boston University. In their most recent loss, forward Connor Withers had 32 points against Stony Brook.

For the Bearcats, five players average double figures including Dan Skillings Jr. (10.6) and Jizzle James (10.3) off the bench. Skillings has slumped recently but James had a career-high 19 in the loss at Xavier Saturday.

Rankings

NCAA NET: UC dropped to No. 26 after the Xavier loss, Bryant is No. 194

KenPom.com: UC is No. 30, Bryant No. 216

