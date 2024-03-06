Scouting Combine reaches total audience of five million over four days

As offseason tentpole events go, the Scouting Combine is less circus big top and more modestly-sized wedding reception.

The league has announced that, over the four days of the Combine, a "total unduplicated audience of over five million viewers" tuned in on NFL Network and NFL+.

The best day was Saturday, when the quarterback, receiver, and running back drills racked up 399,000 viewers on average.

On Friday, the defensive back and tight end drills generated 175,000 viewers on average. The Thursday workouts (defensive linemen and linebackers) attracted 185,000 on record.

The release says nothing about the Sunday workouts featuring offensive linemen. The total viewership average for the event was 251,000.

On one hand, the numbers are anemic, relative to other NFL-related events on TV. On the other hand, it's not football. It's a bunch of guys exercising.

Still, the Combine isn't that big of a draw, in the grand scheme of things. It's for the hardest of the hard-core NFL fans — all 251,000 of them, on average.