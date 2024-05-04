Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Balogun, Cortes, Taylor, Dennis, Tierney

[SNS]

Rangers manager Philippe Clement hints at a new contract for 35-year-old defender Leon Balogun. (Daily Record)

Rangers are in talks with French club Lens about extending Oscar Cortes' stay at Ibrox even though the Colombian loanee will not play again this season. (The Herald)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers confirms that discussions are under way over a new deal for left-back Greg Taylor. (The Scotsman)

Defender Kieran Tierney is expected to be back from a adductor muscle injury for Real Sociedad next week in a boost for Scotland manager Steve Clarke. (Football Scotland)

Former Rugby Park forward Kris Boyd is full of praise for Derek McInnes and says the Kilmarnock manager must be a contender to take over at Rangers or Scotland one day. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has revealed he has held talks with Bournemouth over the future of loan goalkeeper Will Dennis, saying he would like to keep the 23-year-old for another season. (Football Scotland)

Around 40 former match officials are upset after a traditional Scottish Cup final invite was withdrawn due to concerns over "security and segregation". (Scottish Sun)

Crystal Palace's Scottish sporting director Dougie Freedman is one of the last three candidates as Newcastle United look to recruit for the same role. (Daily Mail)