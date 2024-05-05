Scott Dunlap declared PGA Tour Champions winner after final round washed out

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Scott Dunlap was declared the 36-hole winner of the Insperity Invitational when rain washed the final round Sunday, giving Dunlap his first PGA Tour Champions title in nearly 10 years.

Devastating rain in the Houston area previously washed out the opening round Friday. Players managed to play 36 holes on Saturday, and Dunlap posted a 2-under 70 to take a one-shot lead over Joe Durant and Stuart Appleby.

That proved to be the winning score when rain soaked The Woodlands Country Club. It was the second 36-hole event in the last three weeks on the PGA Tour Champions because of weather. The other was in the Dallas area.

The 60-year-old Dunlap finished his 65-70 marathon with a bogey on the final hole that put him at 9-under 135.

“I think everyone knew there is a chance it could be a two rounder, but it is very dangerous to be in that mindset — ‘Oh, you are going to win,’ and then well, ‘We’re gonna play,’” he said after his round Saturday. “I did good work for the two rounds we knew were going to play.”

His only other PGA Tour Champions win was in the 2014 Boeing Classic.

Steven Alker tied for fourth and regained the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup. Bernhard Langer, playing for the first time since surgery on his left Achilles tendon three months ago, had rounds of 69-74 and tied for 31st in his return.

The PGA Tour Champions heads to Alabama for the Regions Tradition, the first of five senior majors on the schedule.