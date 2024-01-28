Scott Boras' very busy day: Four MLB free agent contracts and a Hall of Fame election

Agent Scott Boras has had some memorable days during his 43-year career, but it may be tough to ever top this past Tuesday.

He awoke at his Newport Beach home and drove two hours to Adrián Beltré’s Los Angeles home with Mike Fiore, vice president of his company. He spent the ride on the phone with his staff working to finalize the contract language with the Dodgers on James Paxton’s one-year, $11 million contract.

They arrived to Beltré’s house, and he spoke with Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo to finish negotiations on Joey Gallo’s one-year, $5 million contract, which was OK’d after a call to Gallo.

He stepped into Beltré’s office and spoke with pitcher Matt Moore when Angels GM Perry Minasian called and proposed a one-year, $9 million contract, which Moore accepted.

Just an hour before the Hall of Fame announcement, Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio telephoned to increase their offer to first baseman Rhys Hoskins to two-year, $34 million deal. They spoke for 20 minutes, and agreed to reconvene after the Hall of Fame announcement.

Beltré received the telephone call from Jack O’Connell, secretary treasurer of the Baseball Writers Association of America, informing him that he was elected into the Hall of Fame, with Beltré’s family erupting into cheers.

Boras, who brought a vintage bottle of 2002 Taittinger Comtes, was asked give a toast to celebrate the glorious moment.

“The election of Adrián was very emotional,’’ Boras told USA TODAY Sports. “I’ve known him since he was 17 and to share that moment with him and his family was a bit overwhelming. His family asked me to speak and it brought me to tears."

Boras went into Beltre’s backyard after the toast, telephoned Hoskins for his approval, and then proceeded to call several teams notifying them of Hoskins’ decision.

Boras went back inside and had a celebratory dinner with Beltré before returning home.

Four negotiated deals. One Hall of Fame election.

One heck of a productive day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB free agents, Hall of Fame election all in Scott Boras' busy day