Scotland reach T20 World Cup as they deny Ireland

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce produced sensational bowling figures of 4-8 to rip through Ireland's top batting order [Getty Images]

ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifier, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Ireland 110-9 (20 overs): Paul 45, Kelly 35; K Bryce 4-8, Slater 3-32

Scotland 112-2 (16.2 overs): McColl 50, K Bryce xx;

Scotland beat Ireland by eight wickets

Match scorecard

Scotland booked their place at this year's Women's T20 World Cup with a dominant eight-wicket qualifier semi-final win over Ireland in Abu Dhabi which ended the Irish team's hopes of earning a place in Bangladesh.

Skipper Kathryn Bryce set up Scotland's victory as she ripped through the Irish top order by producing figures of 4-8.

Bryce dismissed openers Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis to leave Ireland on 1-2 and it soon became 25-5 after 6.1 overs.

Leah Paul's 45 help Ireland post 110-9 but it looked a below-par total and Megan McColl's 50 and Bryce's unbeaten 35 helped the Scots reach their target with ease in 16.2 overs.

Bryce's bowling brilliance was backed up by three wickets from Rachel Slater, who dismissed Paul and Arlene Kelly after their 61-run partnership had enabled Ireland to reach three figures.

Ireland skipper Laura Delany and Eimear Richardson also departed cheaply to Bryce deliveries with Slater's crucial contribution including the run-out of Orla Prendergast.

Scotland will go on to face either Sri Lanka or hosts United Arab Emirates in the qualifier final, safe in the knowledge that they have already achieved their tournament goal.

More to follow.