Schrock's Bears' 53-man roster projection after preseason opener vs. Titans

The Bears opened their preseason with 23-17 win vs. the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on Saturday.

Quarterback Justin Fields played sparingly, going 3-for-3 with 129 yards in two series. While select starters got just a handful of snaps Saturday, several players made an impression in the exhibition opener.

The Bears will take Sunday off before returning to Halas Hall on Monday for practice. They'll take Tuesday off to travel to Indianapolis for joint practices with the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday.

With the preseason slate 1/3 of the way done, here's my latest projection for the Bears' 53-man roster.

QUARTERBACK (2): Justin Fields, P.J. Walker

Others on roster: Nathan Peterman, Tyson Bagent

There's little to dissect here.

The Bears have great belief in Fields but need to see a big leap forward as a passer in 2023. The improved supporting cast should aid that growth. The Bears signed Walker in the offseason to have a reliable backup with a similar skill set to Fields.

RUNNING BACKS (5): Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Khari Blasingame (FB)

On bubble: Trestan Ebner

Others on roster: Robert Burns (FB)

Herbert and Foreman entered camp battling for the top running back spot. While Herbert was RB1 on the unofficial depth chart for the first preseason game, Foreman has been the more effective back in camp. He has been reliable as a pass-catcher and has shown great vision and wiggle as a runner.

With the Bears still planning to go with a running-back-by-committee approach, Foreman and Herbert should get close to an even number of carries. The Bears love Johnson's physicality and think he's a long-term piece. They gave Homer a two-year contract in the offseason because of his special teams value and ability as a pass protector if needed.

Ebner has had a good camp, but he's on the outside looking in right now. Homer's contract isn't prohibitive, so those two could flip. There's also a slim chance the Bears choose to keep five backs and Blasingame.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): DJ Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Scott, Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown

On bubble: Dante Pettis

Others on roster: Isaiah Ford, Joe Reed, Daurice Fountain, Nsimba Webster

Moore, Claypool, Mooney, Scott, and Jones Jr. are locks. I still think Pettis has a good chance to beat out St. Brown for the final wide receiver spot. But Pettis missed the first 12 days of camp while on the Non-Football Injury List. Jones has also done a much better job of fielding punts in camp, which could make Pettis redundant. But Jones muffed a punt in the preseason opener which might open the door for Pettis to get back into the picture.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Stephen Carlson

Others on roster: Lachlan Pitts, Jared Pinkney

This room is set. The only question is whether the Bears keep three or four tight ends on the 53-man roster. I'll go with four for now, with Carlson earning one of the final spots.

Kmet, Tonyan, and Lewis are locks.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair, Nate Davis, Darnell Wright, Lucas Patrick, Alex Leatherwood, Larry Borom, Ja'Tyre Carter

Others on roster: Logan Stenberg, Kellen Diesch, Gabriel Houy, Aviante Collins, Robert Haskins, Doug Kramer, Josh Lugg, Roy Mbaeteka, Dieter Eiselen

Given the Bears' decision not to bring in free-agent depth before the Stenberg addition Friday, this unit is pretty set, assuming no IR trips are needed. I could see Stenberg playing well and bumping out Carter, but he enters on the outside looking in.

A free-agent tackle addition would be a smart move, given how Borom and Collins have struggled with the second team.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9): Justin Jones, Andrew Billings, DeMarcus Walker, Yannick Ngakoue, Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens, Dominique Robinson, Terrell Lewis, Rasheem Green

On bubble: Trevis Gipson, Bravvion Roy, Travis Bell

Others on roster: Andrew Brown

Ngakoue, Jones, Walker, Billings, Dexter, Pickens, Green, and Robinson are locks. Lewis has flashed more than Gipson in camp, and the Bears have given him more opportunities with the first-team defense to this point.

Both Gipson and Lewis had big days against the Titans. Lewis had two sacks and a forced fumble, while Gipson one sack and three hurries. It was a good showing from Gipson, but I think he'll need more good days to secure a roster spot.

LINEBACKERS (5): Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Noah Sewell, Jack Sanborn, Dylan Cole

Others on roster: DeMarquis Gates, Micah Baskerville, Barrington Wade, Buddy Johnson, Kuony Deng

This is another position group that's set as long as Sanborn stays healthy and Cole returns by Week 1.

The only question is: Will Sewell or Sanborn earn the starting SAM spot and the 10-12 snaps that come with it?

CORNERBACKS (6): Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones

On the bubble: Kindle Vildor

Others on roster: Greg Stroman Jr., Michael Ojemudia

This unit seems set unless Vildor can push into the picture late.

One of the rookies will start opposite Johnson, while the other will serve as the primary reserve boundary corner. Blackwell is a solid backup slot corner who provides good special teams value. Jones has a clear leg up on Vildor for the final corner spot.

SAFETIES (4): Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Elijah Hicks, Adrian Colbert

Others on roster: A.J. Thomas, Macon Clark, Kendall Williamson, Bralen Trahan

Jackson and Brisker form one of the best safety tandems in the NFL. Hicks has played well with the first team while spelling both Jackson and Brisker in camp.

This battle might come down to Colbert and Williamson for the final spot, but I consider it wide open. Colbert has gotten more run with the twos than Williamson, Trahan, or Thomas. All four have a chance to make an impression during the final two preseason games and win the final safety spot, but Colbert gets the nod on Aug. 13.

SPECIALISTS (3): Cairo Santos, Trenton Gill, Patrick Scales

Specials teams, be special. Locked up.

