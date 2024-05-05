Schley County wins first game in Elite Eight vs. Lanier County

ELLAVILLE (WRBL) – The Schley County Wildcat Baseball team has had a terrific season, 10-0 in their region. The Wildcats are now pursuing a chance at a state title. Schley is facing off against Lanier County in the Elite Eight.

Schley County was able to take the win over Lanier in game one, 6-3. The original plan was for the series to have a doubleheader on Saturday, with a game three if needed. However, due to weather, game two will have to be played Monday at 2pm EST.

You can see highlights from Game 1 between Schley County and Lanier County in the video player above.

