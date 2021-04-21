Schalke players attacked by fans after getting relegated from Bundesliga

Schalke fans did not handle the team's relegation from Bundesliga well. Fans of the club verbally berated and threw eggs at players when the team arrived back at Veltins Arena, according to Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN.

Schalke was relegated after losing Tuesday's game against Arminia 1-0.

Full time in Bielefeld.



It's official: We will be playing in the 2. Bundesliga next season. Gutted. pic.twitter.com/czgzx1H0Ul — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) April 20, 2021

As the team returned to its home stadium, a group of 500 to 600 fans waited for the team, according to Gelsenkirchen police. Once players got off the bus, "eggs were thrown at them and they were verbally abused," police said. The police statement said authorities were able to prevent further escalation.

Schalke confirmed there was a "short-term exchange" between the team and its fans. The statement did not get into specifics, but condemned the actions of the fans.

Video emerged Wednesday that allegedly showed players being chased by fans, but police could not confirm the authenticity of that video.

More from Yahoo Sports: