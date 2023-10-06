Savannah Bananas announce 2024 Banana Ball World Tour schedule, cruise

Banana Ball is coming back bigger and better than ever in 2024.

The Savannah Bananas announced their 2024 schedule Thursday, which includes stops at six Major League Baseball ballparks and a nautical voyage.

Additionally, the capacity at their home stadium, Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia, will be increased by 1,000 seats.

The six MLB cities the Bananas will visit are Houston, Boston, Washington D.C., Cleveland, Philadelphia and Miami. The team is expected to play in front of about 1 million people next season, team owner Jesse Cole told the Savannah Morning News, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Here's everything you need to know about the Savannah Bananas' 2024 schedule and how to get tickets.

WHO ARE THE SAVANNAH BANANAS?: Everything to know about the exhibition baseball team.

Savannah Bananas 2024 tour schedule

Feb. 8-10: Tampa Bay, Florida; George M. Steinbrenner Field

Feb. 15-17: Peoria, Arizona; Peoria Sports Complex

March 1-3: Jacksonville, Florida; 121 Financial Ballpark

March 9: Houston, Texas; Minute Maid Park

March 14-16: Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Alex Box Stadium

March 22-24: Gwinnett County, Georgia; Coolray Field

April 12-14: Durham, North Carolina; Durham Bulls Athletic Park

April 20-21: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

April 25-27: Mesa, Arizona; Sloan Park

May 3-5: Fresno, California; Chukchansi Park

May 9-11: Sacramento, California; Sutter Health Park

May 16-18: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

May 24-26: Columbus, Ohio; Huntington Park

June 8: Boston, Massachusetts; Fenway Park

June 13-15: Nashville, Tennessee; First Horizon Park

June 27-29: Indianapolis, Indiana; Victory Field

July 5-7: Buffalo, New York; Sahlen Field

July 13: Washington, D.C.; Nationals Park

Aug. 1-3: Louisville, Kentucky; Louisville Slugger Field

Aug. 10: Cleveland, Ohio; Progressive Field

Aug. 16-18: Norfolk, Virginia; Harbor Park Stadium

Aug. 30-31: Salt Lake City, Utah; Smith's Ballpark

Sept. 6-8: Des Moines, Iowa; Principal Park

Sept. 21: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Citizens Bank Park

Oct. 12: Miami, Florida; LoanDepot Park

Oct. 14-18: Bananaland at Sea

Savannah Bananas 2024 home games

The Bananas will play at Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia, on the following dates in 2024:

Feb. 23-25

March 28-29

April 4-6

May 30-31

June 1

July 18-20

Aug. 22-24

Sept. 13-15

Sept. 26-28

When is the Savannah Bananas cruise?

The Bananas will set sail to the Bahamas after their game in Miami on Oct. 12, 2024.

The cruise, dubbed "Bananaland at Sea," will run from Oct. 14-18 and will have cast and crew from the Bananas on board offering entertainment and more.

The cruise is a partnership between the Bananas and Norwegian Cruise Line.

How to get Savannah Bananas tickets

The Bananas ticket lottery opened up on the team's website after the schedule was announced. The lottery list will close on Dec. 1, and those who do not sign up will not be eligible.

The lottery doesn't guarantee an opportunity to buy tickets, the website notes. A random drawing two months prior to the event will notify those who are selected and will have the option to purchase tickets.

Tickets start at $35.

The Firefighters

As part of Thursday's announcement, a third team, in addition to the Bananas and the Party Animals, was introduced. The Firefighters will play 19 games, including against the Bananas at the Washington Nationals stadium.

Introducing the third and newest Banana Ball team, the Firefighters 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ruXKiXdr0X — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 5, 2023

What is 'Banana Ball'?

"Banana Ball" is baseball but with nine rule changes, all with the intent of speeding up play.

The game is scored with teams tallying points for innings won instead of runs scored. According to the Bananas' website, if you win the inning, you get the point.

Other rules include prohibiting mound visits, as well as stepping out of the batter's box between pitches and bunting.

Perhaps the most popular rule is one where a batter is out if they hit a foul ball and a fan catches it.

Aside from the game, "Banana Ball" also features a number of hijinks, including dancing base coaches and umpires and hitters wielding flaming bats.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Savannah Bananas schedule, ticket info for 2024 tour announced