F1 qualifying, Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Ollie Bearman on Ferrari debut

Oliver Bearman finished 10th in final practice for Saturday's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, what can he do in qualifying this evening? - Getty Images/Kym Illman

03:54 PM GMT

FP3 recap: Bearman makes strong start to life as an F1 driver

British teenager Oliver Bearman made an impressive start for Ferrari as he stepped in to deputise for an ill Carlos Sainz.

The 18-year-old will become the third youngest driver to start a Formula One grand prix in Saturday’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. He was not overawed by the occasion as he stepped into the SF24 for the first time in final practice in Jeddah.

The British Ferrari academy driver – and Haas reserve – finished third practice in 10th and within a tenth of a second of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Bearman, who was competing in the F2 championship in Jeddah this weekend, has been given a rare opportunity to showcase his talents on the biggest stage after Sainz was diagnosed with appendicitis and was sent for surgery on Friday morning.

Bearman completed 17 laps for Ferrari in a session that was disrupted as Zhou Guanyu crashed into the barriers, bringing out the red flag. Max Verstappen topped the timesheets overall ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez. George Russell was fourth for Mercedes and Lando Norris fifth.

The real test of Bearman’s skills will be in qualifying (at 5pm GMT) at the high-speed and occasionally perilous Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

02:57 PM GMT

That is it for our final practice coverage

Qualifying begins at 5pm GMT this evening and we will be here for all of the build-up in a little over an hour. It should be a fascinating session. I’m quite excited to see what Bearman can do. Join us again then.

02:46 PM GMT

Toto Wolff on Hamilton’s and Russell’s set-ups

Lewis has been trying more downforce to see what it does for him. It’s now to sit down in the debrief and see what’s better. The bouncing is a little bit better but obviously if you don’t have the confidence through these high-speed corners you are always going to lack and this is a specific weakness of ours. I don’t think we’re in the fight for a race, Max is in a league of his own at least that is what the long runs show.

He thinks it will be the two Red Bulls, Ferrari and then a fight between McLaren, his team and Aston Martin behind.

02:43 PM GMT

That is a good session from Bearman

Will have done his confidence the world of good. Not sure that he needs it but a session with no major errors is exactly what is required. I am sure that he would have liked a few more than the 22 laps he completed and especially so more than the five laps he did on the soft tyres (and just one push lap) but I reckon he might make it out of Q1... and maybe even more?

Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (38) Ferrari SF-24 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 08, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

02:38 PM GMT

FP3 - Classification

VER 1:28.412 LEC +0.196 PER +0.494 RUS +0.552 NOR +0.559 ALO +0.626 STR +0.715 PIA +0.801 HAM +0.856 BEA +0.894 MAG +1.073 GAS +1.134 TSU +1.160 OCO +1.163 HUL +1.263 RIC +1.328 ALB +1.396 BOT +1.671 ZHO +2.327 SAR (NO TIME)

02:36 PM GMT

FP3 ends - Verstappen fastest

Then Leclerc, Perez, Russell and Norris. Not sure we got a true read of the picture there in terms of lap time but that top four is what I expect the top four to be later in qualifying.

Bearman ends the session in a respectable tenth, less than a tenth of a second off Lewis Hamilton.

02:32 PM GMT

FP3 - Verstappen does not actually improve

He’s 0.010sec off his previous best. Leclerc slots into second, 0.2sec behind him with Perez in third and Russell fourth, just over half a second off the pace.

02:31 PM GMT

FP3 - Bearman is 0.454sec off Verstappen’s lap after one sector

And loses another couple of tenths in the middle sector before running wide in the next sector. He will complete the lap but this will not be a great improvement for him.

He ends up about nine-tenths down from Verstappen’s previous best though the Dutchman is about to improve, I suspect...

02:29 PM GMT

FP3 - Magnussen gets lairy at the end of his lap

He does not improve. Ollie Bearman begins his first - and only - qualifying simulation lap before the actual qualifying session later this afternoon.

02:27 PM GMT

FP3 - Session resumes

Magnussen leads them out but Bearman is there too, on the soft tyres.

Here is the current top 10:

VER 1:28.412 LEC +0.794 ALO +1.061 MAG +1.073 PER +1.120 RUS +1.227 ALB +1.396 NOR +1.415 HUL +1.541 PIA +1.646

02:24 PM GMT

SESSION TO RESUME AT 2.25PM GMT

We will get five minutes of very frantic running...

02:24 PM GMT

Watch: Zhou loses it and crashes heavily

02:23 PM GMT

FP3 - Eight minutes remain

We should be able to get some action before the session ends... 17 laps for Bearman in 14th so far. Not what he’d want, a lengthy stoppage. He’d probably want to bolt on the softs and give it plenty as we head into qualifying later on today... he has yet to run on the softs. He will be itching to go...

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 8, 2024 Ferrari's Oliver Bearman during practice

02:20 PM GMT

Red Bull sister team’s International Women’s Day tribute on car as Christian Horner row rumbles on

Red Bull’s sister team will qualify for Saturday’ Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the names of its female staff on its cars following the suspension of Christian Horner’s accuser from her job. The gesture by Visa Cash App RB, part of its attempts to mark International Women’s Day, risks piling pressure on Red Bull Racing to come clean about why action has been taken against the woman who raised a formal grievance against Horner.

Visa Cash App RB F1 Academy driver Amna Al Qubaisi of United Arab Emirates and MP Motorsport (88) poses for a photo in the garage during practice - Getty Images/Rudy Carezzevoli

Read more from Ben Rumsby here.

02:17 PM GMT

Audi to complete full takeover

Speaking of Sauber, he is some news from Lawrence Barretto:

02:16 PM GMT

Zhou lost the rear at the high-speed turn seven

He then went backwards/sideways into the wall.

Red Flag 🟥



02:15 PM GMT

RED FLAG

Zhou is in the wall! 16min43sec on the clock. Will we see action again? It’s not an enormous crash. Not yet sure what happened but his session for Sauber is over and the rear is a bit of a mess. As is the left-side. Might be a stretch to make qualifying.

02:12 PM GMT

FP3 - Verstappen puts a lot of time between himself and Leclerc

A 1:28.412 means he is now nearly 0.8sec clear of Leclerc in second...

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 8, 2024 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice

02:09 PM GMT

FP3 - Verstappen says he hit something at T10

Not the wall but he thinks some other item. A plastic bottle or something. Leclerc in the Ferrari picked up a few carrier bags in FP1 yesterday.

02:06 PM GMT

FP3 - Bearman updates

He is now just focusing on long-runs. He is on lap 16 which is more than anyone else. Lando Norris looks like setting a good lap but bails out in the final sector.

It’s Verstappen from Leclerc and (yes) Magnussen at the top. Pretty big gaps between them: 0.3 between VER and LEC and 0.6 pretty much between LEC and MAG.

02:04 PM GMT

FP3 - Some changes for Mercedes today, then

Hamilton appeared to be generally unhappy with the set-up in FP1 and FP2. Both drivers complained of a loose rear end yesterday.

Meanwhile Sargeant clips the wall with the front left and now says he “cannot turn right”. He comes into the pits as his team work on the car. He needs to cut out those types of errors if he wants to remain in F1. I suspect that this will be his last season.

02:01 PM GMT

FP3 - Top 10 and gaps at half-way

VER 1:28.893 LEC +0.313 PER +0.639 RUS +0.969 HUL +1.060 NOR +1.064 MAG +1.182 ALB +1.199 HAM +1.360 BEA +1.384

02:00 PM GMT

FP3 - Heavy fuel run for Bearman it seems

Verstappen is fastest in the first sector and is then 0.234sec up after two which suggests a new best of the session.

01:57 PM GMT

FP3 - Leclerc does indeed top the timesheets with that lap

His time of 1:29.206 is 0.356sec faster than Perez. Bearman now circulating on a set of medium tyres and has moved down to eighth.

01:56 PM GMT

FP3 - 36 mins remain

Here’s how it currently stands though I wouldn’t read too much into this as it’s a mixture of tyres and settings, as ever.

PER VER RUS LEC HAM HUL BEAR ALB GAS ZHO TSU BOT RIC OCO

Yes, it’s a Red Bull 1-2... Leclerc has just gone fastest in the first sector, though so could change that.

01:53 PM GMT

Oliver Bearman profile: New British star at Ferrari is not Lewis Hamilton – it’s an Essex teenager

Bearman will replace Carlos Sainz for the Scuderia at the Saudi Arabia GP, after the Spaniard fell ill with appendicitis. Read more about him here.

01:51 PM GMT

FP3 - Russell now leads the way

Leclerc not too far behind him, 0.146sec in fact. Only nine drivers have set a lap time, however. Verstappen has not even ventured onto the track, though Perez is starting a timed lap on the soft tyres. Mercedes prioritising using the soft tyres at the moment.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 08, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabi

01:48 PM GMT

FP3 - 43 mins to go

Ricciardo doing a lap in the RB and he crosses a line in seventh. Leclerc comes out in the other Ferrari for his first laps.

01:46 PM GMT

FP3 - We haven’t had many timed laps

But Hamilton has just gone fastest. Here is the current order:

HAM 1:30.253 BEA +0.024 RUS +0.077 BOT +0.517 ZHO +1.394

Nobody else has set a lap time.

01:43 PM GMT

FP3 - Bottas moves fastest

But Bearman is improving though doesn’t really ace the final corner. Still, he improves to go fastest with a 1:30.277. Nice work young man.

Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (38) Ferrari SF-24 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 08, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

01:40 PM GMT

FP3 - Bearman improves

He stays third of Hamilton, Bottas and himself but is now within half a second of the leader, having completed five laps.

01:38 PM GMT

FP3 - Hamilton out on a set of softs

Bearman is told to “take his time” in the car and to build up rhythm. Makes sense. He is on his fourth lap so far as Hamilton goes fastest of the three cars to set a time with a 1:30.793.

01:35 PM GMT

FP3 - Bottas posts a 1:31.307

Let’s see how Bearman does in comparison. He crosses the line 1.8sec off which is not too bad at all at a first go.

01:32 PM GMT

FP3 - Indeed Bearman makes it out of the pit lane after Bottas

He goes out on medium compound tyres for what will likely be an installation lap or two.

01:31 PM GMT

FP3 - First car out there is Valtteri Bottas

Suspect it will not be long before we see Bearman, all things being well.

01:30 PM GMT

GREEN LIGHT: FP3 begins!

Who is the first car at the end of the pitlane?

01:29 PM GMT

Bearman wants an F1 seat

And possibly even as soon as next year. Can he make his mark in an unexpected Ferrari debut? It will be tough but there is more than one way to impress...

All eyes on @OllieBearman as he prepares to make his F1 debut 👀



01:25 PM GMT

Still an interesting session regardless of Bearman, though

The Mercedes looked good in the hands of Russell yesterday and the Aston Martin of Alonso had a fine session, too. Will they be Verstappen’s closest challengers for pole later today? I think McLaren could be up there after a typically quiet practice today.

Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren F1 comes into the pits during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 7, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

01:18 PM GMT

Third and final practice is a little over 10 minutes away

Have to say that Bearman’s presence gives it an added point of interest. I think Verstappen will be challenged for pole, certainly, but not so much in the race. He should breeze that.

01:15 PM GMT

Youngest drivers to start an F1 race

Max Verstappen: 17 years, 166 days

Lance Stroll: 18 years, 148 days

Lando Norris: 18 years, 124 days

Jaime Alguersuari: 19 years, 125 days

Mike Thackwell: 19 years, 182 days

Ricardo Rodriguez: 19 years, 208 days

Fernando Alonso: 18 years, 218 days

Bearman, if he starts, will slot between Stroll and Norris. Funny to think that longer has elapsed since Alonso making his F1 debut and him racing now than him being born and making his F1 debut...

01:11 PM GMT

First pictures of Bearman getting “fitted” at Ferrari

Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Ferrari has a seat fitting in the garage. He will replace Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari for the weekend due to illness prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 08, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Ferrari has a seat fitting in the garage. He will replace Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari for the weekend due to illness prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 08, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Ferrari has a seat fitting in the garage. He will replace Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari for the weekend due to illness prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 08, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Gosh he looks young, doesn’t he?

01:02 PM GMT

How has Bearman got in in F1 machinery so far?

Well, in his debut on an F1 weekend in Mexico last year he finished 15th in FP1, ahead of Fernando Alonso as well as the four other rookies. He was only 0.345sec off the pace of experience (and pretty quick) Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg, too.

In Abu Dhabi a few weeks later he was 20th and last, yes, but again was just over a tenth of a second behind team-mate Kevin Magnussen. Impressive.

12:51 PM GMT

George Russell interview: ‘There’s no bull---t with Max – I wouldn’t fear him at Mercedes’

Briton relaxed over possibility of Dutchman – who he says will win a fourth world title this season – joining Mercedes in the future. Tom Cary spoke to him earlier this week and you can read the full interview here.

12:43 PM GMT

Realistically, what is a “good” effort from Bearman here?

It is so, so difficult to come in with just one session and expect to get anywhere close to your team-mate. Added to the fact that Bearman has limited time in F1 cars on track (though he has done it, crucially) and that he is up against arguably the fastest man over one lap on the grid... you’d say that getting within even a second of Leclerc would be a fantastic result. The track is also a high-speed one that can punish small errors in a big way.

Bearman's team-mate Leclerc will be in with a chance of pole - Getty Images/Eric Alonso

It would be a different story were he to have three hours of practice before qualifying, rather than one. In FP3 he will just need to do as many laps as he can and get used to the car, the systems and how it all feels. Of course, he is theoretically competing against Leclerc as they are in the same car, but there is also the reality of passing a test to look at home in an F1 car.

12:34 PM GMT

Oliver Bearman’s racing history

12:27 PM GMT

Reminder of timings for this weekend

Friday March 8

Third practice: 1.30pm GMT

Qualifying: 5pm

Saturday March 9

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: 5pm

12:17 PM GMT

Bearman will race with the No 38 this weekend

Welcoming the 776th @F1 driver to the grid, @OllieBearman! 👊



12:16 PM GMT

Alexander Albon had appendicitis pretty bad at the end of 2021

He was back to race in Singapore, though that race was three weeks rather than two weeks later.

12:06 PM GMT

British teenager Oliver Bearman to replace Carlos Sainz for Saudi Arabia GP

18-year-old Briton Oliver Bearman will make his Formula One debut this weekend with Carlos Sainz suffering from appendicitis. The Spaniard had missed media duties on Wednesday but took part in first and second practice on Thursday. However, on Friday morning Ferrari released a statement that confirmed Sainz’s absence.

“Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery. As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship,” the team’s statement read.

It is another bout of tough luck for Sainz after his promising podium in Bahrain but it is also an incredible opportunity for the young Bearman, who finished sixth in last season’s Formula Two championship. Bearman is again taking part in this year’s F2 season which has two rounds at Jeddah and he took pole position for the feature race.

Ollie Bearman is being thrust into the spotlight - Getty Images/Joe Portlock

The highly-rated teenager is a Ferrari academy driver but is officially listed as Haas’s reserve driver and has previously entered two first practice sessions for the American team last year: in Mexico City and in Abu Dhabi.

It also means that he becomes the first English driver to race for Ferrari since Nigel Mansell in 1990, beating Lewis Hamilton - who races for the Scuderia next year - to that feat. Should he start the race on Saturday he will also become the third youngest driver to enter an F1 grand prix, behind Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen, who both race here this weekend.

It is a big ask to expect Bearman to be remotely on the pace and he will need plenty of track time in final practice (which begins at 1.30pm) to get used to the car. It helps somewhat that he has been driving here in F2 this weekend but the F1 car will be a different beast. Still, it is an excellent chance to showcase his credentials at a time when the grid for next year looks to be in flux.

Ferrari have not said how long they expect Sainz to be sidelined for but there is a two-week break before the next race in Australia (also aided by this weekend’s race taking place on Saturday) so there is a decent chance he will be in the cockpit in Melbourne.

