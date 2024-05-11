Saturday's high school roundup: South Portland tops Bonny Eagle in nine innings

May 11—Kason Lewis led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single, advanced on a sacrifice and scored on an Alex Horton's single as South Portland edged Bonny Eagle, 2-1, in a Class A South baseball game Saturday at South Portland.

South Portland (6-5) took the lead in the fourth on Easton Healy's RBI triple. Bonny Eagle (3-8) tied it in the sixth when Ryan Berry hit a sacrifice fly.

Ben Morin picked up the win in relief of Hudson Iacuessa, who struck out 10 and allowed only four hits through eight innings.

GORHAM 4, CHEVERUS 3: Jack Karlonas homered to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Rams (5-5) topped the Stags (2-8) at Gorham.

Karlonas finished two hits. Cole Whitehead hit a triple and a single for the Rams, and Hunter Finck shut down the Stags after allowing three runs in the first inning.

MASSABESIC 4, KENNEBUNK 0: Parker Soule-Parent homered during a four-run second inning, and Brady Batson allowed only four hits as the Mustangs (6-5) blanked the Rams (7-2) in Kennebunk.

Batson struck out seven and walked none while going the distance.

Soule-Parent, Matt Letellier, Zeke Rand and Elijah Greenleaf collected two hits apiece for Massabesic.

WINDHAM 7, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Brady Harvie threw a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking two, to lead the Eagles (3-6) past the Golden Trojans (5-4) in Windham.

Cayden McCartney went 4 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs. Login Desrochers had three singles and scored three runs, and Wyatt Washburn added a pair of hits.

Brayden Duane got the only hit for Thornton.

SCARBOROUGH 12, WESTBROOK 3: Mason Porter drove in five runs with a pair of triples and pitched the final four innings as the Red Storm (9-1) defeated the Blue Blazes (0-10) in Scarborough.

Zak Sanders and Tyler Archambault also had two hits apiece for Scarborough.

Westbrook's Connor Boulette hit a single and a double.

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, LAKE REGION 1: The Capers (6-3) scored six runs in the sixth inning to beat the Lakers (2-8) in Naples.

TRAIP ACADEMY 4, TELSTAR 2: Chris Balano capped a sixth-inning rally with a two-run single as the Rangers (5-4) edged the Rebels (2-7) in Kittery.

Caleb French tied the game earlier in the sixth with an RBI double.

Traip's Sean Webster pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one earned run allowed.

SOFTBALL

YORK 17, GREELY 6: Sarah Orso went 5 for 5 with three RBI and four runs scored, pacing a 17-hit attack for the Wildcats (9-0) in a six-inning win over the Rangers (5-5) at Cumberland.

Maddie Fitzgerald also scored four times while going 3 for 4, and McKayla Kortes drove in three runs with a home run and a single.

Katie Wallace had two hits and two RBI for Greely.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 12, OAK HILL 2: Brooklyn Goodman was 4 for 4 with two RBI, and Lily Rawnsley added three hits and two RBI while pitching a two-hitter as the Panthers (10-0) defeated the Raiders (4-4) in six innings at Yarmouth.

Hayden Wienckowski also drove in two runs.

Oak Hill got both of its hits in the first inning. Ava Rivet singled and eventually scored on a single by Sydney Wood.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

WESTBROOK 9, DEERING 0: Brooklyn Thayer tallied five goals and Lyla Dunphe added four, leading the Blue Blazes (3-5) past the Rams (1-7) in Westbrook.

BOYS' LACROSSE

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 17, MASSABESIC 5: Aries Plourde scored four goals, Ben Powell and Asthen Golebiewski each added three, and the 26ers (4-3) rolled past the Mustangs (2-6) in Gray.

Wyatt McCoy netted two goals for Massabesic. Charlie Carroll had three assists.

WELLS 11, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3: Connor Whitten led a balanced offense with three goals as the Warriors (7-1) handled the Raiders (2-5) at Wells.

Dom Buxton scored twice for Wells, which also got goals from Nate Bolduc, Connor Rooney, Dyllan Davis, Colton Harding, Darion Lemont and Briar Perry.

Reed Irwin notched two goals and Russell Carbonaro added one for Fryeburg.

