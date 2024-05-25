Saturday's high school roundup: Cheverus closes regular season with win over Deering

May 25—Freshman pitcher AJ Lauture allowed only four hits as Cheverus ended its regular season with a 9-1 win at home against Deering in a Class A South baseball game Saturday.

Lauture struck out six and walked one.

Chris Murphy and Max Cassidy each drove in two runs, Reis Stamaris scored three times, and Liam Backman hit a single and a double for Cheverus (3-13).

Avery Lawrence hit a double and Miles Lawrence drove in the only run for Deering (5-10).

FALMOUTH 6, WINDHAM 1: Tyler Simmons went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and three RBI as the Navigators (13-3) topped the Eagles (6-10) in a regular-season finale at Falmouth.

Tony Severino had a two-run single, and Ethan Hendry was 2 for 4 with a double. Brennan Rumpf struck out 10 and allowed four hits over six innings.

Windham's Cayden McCartney notched a single and a double, while Brady Harvie drove in the lone run.

THORNTON ACADEMY 5, MASSABESIC 0: Jeremiah Chessie pitched a three-hitter and Jacob Fish drove in three runs with a home run and a single, leading the Golden Trojans (11-4) past the Mustangs (9-7) in Waterboro.

Chessie struck out nine and walked three.

KENNEBUNK 14, NOBLE 4: George Lazos drove in four runs with a single and a double, and the Rams (10-6) ended their regular season with a five-inning win over the Knights (7-9) in North Berwick.

Max Andrews, Django Tachibana, Austin West and Brady Stone also collected two hits apiece.

Dominic Dumont drove in two runs and Brayden Luedke had two hits for Noble.

RICHMOND 6, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 5: Braxten Fournier and Hunter Mason both went 3 for 3 with two RBI, leading the Bobcats (12-1) past the Seagulls (8-8) in Richmond.

Fournier also scored three runs, and Mason got a save in relief of Rhys Terry, who pitched the first six innings.

Derrick Webber led OOB with three hits, including a double. Christopher Moody hit two doubles, and Asher Hubert, Kooper Gervais and Andrew Hodgkins also collected two hits.

SOFTBALL

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 3: Winning pitcher Shannah Parsons hit a tying two-run homer in the top of the seventh, and Bella Lyons doubled in the go-ahead run as the Mustangs (12-2) rallied past the Hawks (7-8) in Hiram.

Parsons scattered six hits and struck out 11 to earn the win. Rileigh Chase had two hits for the Mustangs.

