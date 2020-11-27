Sarah Fuller expected to make history, kick for Vanderbilt against Missouri

Barry Werner
Vanderbilt will make Power 5 Conference college football history on Saturday against Missouri as it is expected to have Sarah Fuller kick for the Commodores.

Fuller, a goalkeeper on the SEC-winning team. would become the first female to kick in a Power 5 game.

Off the field Fuller strives to make the world a different place and her resume includes a summer internship with Thistle Farms and End Slavery Nashville. When she straps on her helmet Saturday the back of it will read “Play Like A Girl” to encourage young women to get involved in athletics and to become aware of a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics camp scheduled for March in Nashville.

Some background from her biography on the Vandy soccer site:

As a Senior (2020):

  • Started nine of Vanderbilt’s 12 games during the fall 2020 season, posting three clean sheets on the way to a 7-2-0 record in net

  • With an 0.97 goals against average, the number stands as the eighth-best mark in a season in Vanderbilt soccer history

  • Starting all four games during Vanderbilt’s 2020 SEC Tournament championship run, posted a shutout in the second round against Mississippi State (11/15/20) and had an assist in the quarterfinals against No. 13 Tennessee (11/17/20)

  • Made her first career start in goal at home against South Carolina (10/11/20) and tallied six saves

  • Earned her first collegiate win in the 2-1 double-overtime victory at Florida (10/18/20)

  • Kept a clean sheet in Vanderbilt’s 1-0 victory over No. 15 Georgia (10/25/20)

  • Earned a second consecutive clean sheet in the 2-0 victory at LSU (10/30/20)

  • Had a shutout streak of 314:34 during the regular season stretching from Oct. 18 at Florida to Nov. 7 against Ole Miss

Fuller is an exceptional student, too. Her major is Medicine, Health and Society

HONORS
2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll
2018 SEC Academic Honor Roll
2017 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Coach Derek Mason was clued into the women’s soccer team when it won the SEC title.

 

