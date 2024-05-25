Saracens end Gloucester-Hartpury hopes of unbeaten season to claim home semi-final

It was tough, evenly fought contest with Saracens just edging their title rivals - Getty Images/Henry Browne

Saracens 33 Gloucester-Hartpury 31

Saracens pierced Gloucester-Hartpury’s aura of invincibility to secure a vital home semi-final play-off with a game to spare and spoil the Cherry and Whites’ unbeaten league season.

In an epic contest that see-sawed throughout and underlined the quality on show within the English women’s premiership, the London side came out on top in a heavyweight contest which saw two fighting teams throw punch after punch in a 10-try thriller.

In the end it was the width of a post that denied Gloucester-Hartpury their pristine record. Emma Sing’s late conversion after Neve Jones’ 75th-minute score struck the uprights and sapped the last drops of energy from Sean Lynn’s side, who then somehow lost their own scrum at the death.

Saracens still have a job to do but securing a home semi-final was on their bucket list – no team in the history of this league has won a play-off away from home – and they will now look to bottle this momentum if they are to win back their crown. Intriguingly, they face a trip away to Loughborough Lightning next week, while Gloucester-Hartpury have a rest weekend. “It’s nice to have a psychological edge. It’s a good momentum builder, but it is in no-way defining,” insisted Alex Austerberry, the Saracens’ director of rugby.

Saracens might have fallen off the league leaders this season but they remain a quality outfit emboldened by the boot of Zoe Harrison, who delivered her finest performance since returning from her knee injury which ruled her out for most of last year.

After a fragmented season, the 26-year-old is peaking at the perfect time and the fact she adorned the matchday programme was a pre-match sign that she is nearing her lethal best. Her laser passing out to the edges was on the money and she orchestrated swathes of Saracens’ attack with her streetwise kicking game, with her exquisite 50-22 proving the fruitful platform for Kelsey Clifford to cancel out Georgia Brock’s opener. It was the momentum the hosts needed to mount a 19-5 lead at half-time, while her decision-making out of hand instilled a fighting belief within her side that eventually saw them over the line.

Gloucester-Hartpury's Georgia Brock got the visitors' first try of the day but it was to be part of a losing cause in north London - Getty Images/Henry Browne

The Cherry and Whites headed into this match having hardly put a foot wrong all season and while the ferocity of their line-breaking at times overwhelmed the hosts, their travelling circus lacked their usual bite. Their line-out malfunctioned at two crucial moments – Neve Jones’ overthrown arrow in the first half gifted Campbell an easy try – before she eschewed another five metres out in the dying minutes as the visitors sniffed a match-winning score.

“No team has done an unbeaten season and it shows how difficult it is to do,” said Mo Hunt, the Gloucester-Hartpury co-captain. “Yes, it would have been unreal, but nobody talks about that - it’s about lifting the trophy at the end of it. It’s probably given us a kick up the a--- that we needed.”

The visitors still showed glimpses of the champion side that they are, despite losing star forward Alex Matthews to a head injury before the break. Scoring two tries in three second-half minutes, they began clawing back their 14-point deficit. El Perry had a vital hand in both, finishing from close range before winning a holding-on penalty after Jess Breach fatefully decided to run Lleucu George’s kick return from deep, which allowed the visitors to maul their way over in the corner.

But tries from Poppy Cleall, who sensationally contorted her way over the whitewash, and a second from Campbell either side of a Sarah Beckett score, swung the momentum back in the hosts’ favour as they fired a warning shot to the reigning champions.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 0-5 Brock try, 5-5 Clifford try, 10-5 Gregson try, 12-5 Harrison con, 17-5 Campbell try, 19-5 Harrison con, 19-10 Perry try, 19-12 Sing con, 19-17 N Jones try, 19-19 Sing con, 24-19 Cleall try, 26-19 Harrison con, 26-24 Beckett try, 26-26 Sing con, 31-26 Campbell try, 33-26 Harrison con, 33-31 N Jones try.

Saracens: J Breach; C Grant (A McDougall 72), S Gregson, S Bridger, L Clapp (P Farries 60); Z Harrison, E Wyrwas (L Infante 62); A Gondwe (M Hunt 53), M Campbell (B Field 74), K Clifford (D Rose 53), L McMillan (S de Goede 46), E Taylor, G Evans, M Packer, P Cleall (S Kasolo 60).

Gloucester-Hartpury: E Sing; M Venner, H Jones (R Lund 69), T Heard, P Hendy; L George, N Hunt; M Carson (E Perry 41) N Jones, M Muir (S Tuipulotu 62), S Beckett, Z Aldcroft, G Brock (C Castelllucci 68), B Lewis, A Matthews (K Williams 41).

Replacements not used: A Dale, B Blackburn, M Hyett.

Referee: Holly Wood.

Attendance: 1,421

