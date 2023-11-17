Saquon Barkley has no injury designation

Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) was limited in practice all week, but he has no injury designation.

Barkley was not on the injury report last week but was on it with the ankle injury in Week 9 and ended up playing 47 snaps against the Raiders.

He has 139 carries for 568 yards and a touchdown this season along with 23 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants also will have edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and receiver Jalin Hyatt, who have cleared concussion protocol.

The Giants ruled out offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion) Neither practiced this week.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (knee) is questionable.