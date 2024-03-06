Saquon Barkley would be a major upgrade for the Cowboys and Bears | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon is joined by Tera Roberts to discuss why the Dallas Cowboys or the Chicago Bears would make great sense as a landing spot for RB Saquon Barkley. Listen to the entire conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast, and make sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred listening platform.

Video Transcript

MATT HARMON: It felt like it was reported like four or five times the last week, the Giants are not going to franchise tag Saquon Barkley. We know. We got it. We knew that that was coming. Does he return to New York on a deal? Is he going somewhere else, Tera? You tell me.

TERA ROBERTS: He's going somewhere else. The bridge is burned. And for me, it's either the Texans or Dallas. I know that it is financially difficult, but it's Jerry Jones. And he loves financial difficulty. I would love to see Saquon Barkley in Dallas. Oh, my gosh. I know when we look at that Dallas offense of last year, we see Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, obviously. The massive connection, the pass volume was incredible.

But they were not a slouch in terms of the run volume that they had. The only issue was that Tony Pollard just wasn't productive with it. He had the second-most attempts inside the 20, behind only Christian McCaffrey. The opportunities were there. He just failed to capitalize. If Saquon Barkley got in that offense-- and this is the level of opportunity that we've seen two years in a row now under McCarthy-- I cannot imagine the level of a bounce-back season that he would have.

Goal-line opportunities galore. There would be receiving upside for him. It's just-- it would be absolutely perfect. And the Cowboys offensive line, people may criticize them. We've got some loss there-- potential loss there as well. But compared to the Giants, it's going to feel like a vacation for him. So Saquon Barkley in Dallas is the ideal location for me.

MATT HARMON: I would love-- I mean, truly love to see Cowboys fans melt down in free agency when they spend big money on Saquon while they also have to think about we got to extend Dak. We got to extend CeeDee Lamb. Micah Parsons contract coming up. It would be great to just throw that little bit of ire at Cowboys fans. So for that reason alone, I like your landing spot.

I'm sending Saquon to Chicago to play for the Bears. Khalil Herbert, nice back. I don't share the dynasty community's affinity for Roschon Johnson. He's going to be fine. But Saquon Barkley-- I think with the amount of resources that Chicago has, Tera-- they've got a ton of cap space. I think they should try to take a receiver in the top 10. Let's load this offense up for Caleb Williams. You have a unique opportunity here to get Caleb Williams first overall because the Panthers stink.

You also have your first-round pick in a receiver-rich draft. You got a pretty decent lineman last year in Darnell Wright. You got Jaylon Johnson back on the franchise tag. A lot of premium positions. So it's OK if you want to throw some kind of funny money at Saquon Barkley here and just, again, surround Caleb Williams with people to be successful.

TERA ROBERTS: I like that. They've got the money to burn. Their defense did get on the right track after they made that trade for Montez Sweat mid-season. So investing on the offense there, setting things up nice for, we assume, Caleb Williams, I like that. I like that landing spot.