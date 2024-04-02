Saquon Barkley has joined Jalen Hurts for offseason workouts

New Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has wasted no time in getting to work with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Barkley posted a picture on social media showing himself and Hurts together on a football field last weekend, where they've begun their offseason work together.

Hurts often organizes offseason work with other players on the Eagles' offense, but this was his first work with Barkley as a teammate.

After six seasons with the Giants, Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles this offseason.