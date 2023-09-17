Saquon Barkley goes for X-rays after apparent ankle injury

The Giants pulled off a remarkable comeback for a win on Sunday in Arizona, but they saw a key member of their offense leave with an injury late in the game.

Running back Saquon Barkley had to be helped off the field after a short run with just over a minute left in the game. Trainers appeared to be looking at Barkley's right ankle on the sideline and reporters at the game noted that Barkley had that ankle wrapped after the 31-28 win was over.

Reporters also noted that Barkley was taken on a cart to the X-ray room at State Farm Stadium. Head coach Brian Daboll said he had no knowledge about the condition of any players who were injured during the game.

Barkley played a big role in the team's rally from 20-0 and 28-7 down to pull off the win. He ran 17 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter.

The Giants play the 49ers on Thursday and it looks like he'll be questionable at best to be in the lineup for that game.