Santa Clara forward Parker Braun decides to transfer to join Kansas men’s basketball

Then with Santa Clara, Parker Braun (23) defends a shot during a game against St. Mary's on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas.

LAWRENCE — Parker Braun has decided to transfer and join the Kansas men’s basketball program, his mother Lisa confirmed to The Topeka Capital-Journal on Tuesday.

Braun spent the past two seasons playing at Santa Clara, a West Coast Conference program, after starting his career in the Southeastern Conference at Missouri. Now he’s set to round out his career in the Big 12 Conference with the Jayhawks. And his decision means he’ll follow in the footsteps of his brother Christian, who helped Kansas win a national title in 2022 and is now playing professionally in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets.

Braun, listed as a 6-foot-10 and 215-pound forward on Santa Clara’s roster this past season, is the fourth scholarship player whose commitment to Kansas has become public over the course of the offseason. He follows Towson guard Nicolas Timberlake, Texas guard Arterio Morris and Michigan center Hunter Dickinson. And after the recent departures of freshmen Zuby Ejiofor and Ernest Udeh Jr. in the transfer portal, Braun’s addition provides some much-needed depth to the Jayhawks’ front court.

Braun started 65 of the 66 games he played for Santa Clara over the past two seasons. That came after coming in off the bench for 44 games in two seasons for Missouri, where he also spent a year as a redshirt. So, at Kansas he’ll be spending his sixth campaign at the college level.

This past season at Santa Clara, Braun averaged almost 30 minutes per game. He averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across his 33 starts. It’s his experience at the college level most of all that should allow him to be a valuable asset for the Jayhawks with Dickinson already on the roster.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Christian Braun's brother Parker Braun transfers to Kansas basketball