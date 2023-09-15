Advertisement

Samuel Womack headed to IR after injuring his knee in practice

49ers cornerback Samuel Womack injured his medial collateral ligament in Wednesday's practice. He will miss 6-8 weeks with the injury, coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

The team will place Womack on injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four weeks.

The 49ers have not announced a corresponding roster move to fill Womack’s spot on the 53-player roster.

Womack played nine snaps on defense and 17 on special teams in the 49ers’ season-opening victory over the Steelers.

The 49ers have no other injury concerns.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw sat out practice Wednesday with a groin injury but exited the practice report after full practices Thursday and Friday.