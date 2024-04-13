Sam Mayer makes last-lap pass and wins Xfinity race in Texas by .002 seconds over Ryan Sieg

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sam Mayer made a last-lap pass and held on to win by a matter of inches ahead of Ryan Sieg at Texas Motor Speedway in one of the closest finishes in NASCAR Xfinity Series history on Saturday.

Mayer was high against the outside wall after the two cars banged side-by-side on the way to the checkered flag. The final margin was .002, matching the second-closest finish in series history.

Justin Allgaier finished third after leading 117 of the race's 200 laps.

Sieg went from 10th place to first in a span of four laps just before the race's final caution. After the restart with 11 to go, Sieg stayed in front until the final lap when Mayer was able to get the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet under and by him on the backstretch.

Off the final turn, Sieg got back to the inside of Mayer but came up just short in the No. 39 Ford of getting his first win in 342 career starts for the RSS Racing team owned by his family.

It was the fifth career win for Mayer, and his first this season. He led four different times for a total of only five laps.

AJ Allmendinger was fourth, followed by Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Ryan Truex, Sammy Smith, Jess Love and Anthony Alfredo.

STILL A RECORD TOP 10

While Allgaier dominated the race without getting the win, he still finished in the top 10 for the 266th time in his career. That matched Kyle Busch's record for the most in Xfinity Series history.

Allgaier made his 446th career start, and has won 23 times.

UP NEXT

The series moves next week to Talladega Superspeedway.

