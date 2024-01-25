Sam LaPorta returns to limited practice Thursday

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (knee) returned to practice Thursday, getting in limited work.

LaPorta missed Wednesday's session, his first missed practice in two weeks.

The rookie injured his knee in the regular-season finale and has played through it in the postseason, making 12 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown in two games.

The Lions had only one other change to their practice report: They added cornerback Chase Lucas, who missed practice with an illness.

Left guard Jonah Jackson (knee), receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) and center Frank Ragnow (ankle/toe/knee/back) remained out of practice.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone (shoulder/ribs) and receiver Josh Reynolds (ribs) again were limited, and linebacker James Houston (ankle) remained a full participant.