Sam Howell: No easy games in NFL, we won't take Bears lightly

The Commanders are coming off back-to-back losses as they prepare to play on a short week, so it would seem to be a gift from the scheduling gods that they will be facing the Bears at home on Thursday night.

Chicago is one of two winless teams in the league and only one team has allowed more points than the 137 they've allowed through four weeks. That team is the Broncos, who were winless before coming back to beat the Bears by scoring 24 straight points in the second half last Sunday.

On Wednesday, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was asked what he's seen from the defense that allowed the Broncos to end their losing streak in Week Four.

"They're talented," Howell said, via a transcript from the team. "Obviously, the record is what it is, but it's definitely not a team you can take lightly. There's no easy games in the NFL and they have a lot of really good players on their defense and they fly around. They play hard and you can tell they want to win and it's definitely a challenge for us and we definitely have our hands full. They do a lot of good stuff schematically on defense as well. It's definitely a tough defense. Every defense in the NFL is tough to play against, so you definitely got to be ready to go and you got to prepare. We're excited for the challenge."

The two-game losing streak the Commanders carry into the game should help mitigate any thoughts of the Commanders taking their foot off the gas and overlooking a team they should be able to beat on Thursday night.