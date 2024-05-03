Salford hold off late fightback to beat Giants

Betfred Super League

Huddersfield (0) 16

Tries: Swift, Lolohea, Bibby Goals: Connor 2

Salford (12) 18

Tries: Macdonald 2, Ryan Goals: Sneyd 3

Salford Red Devils survived a late Huddersfield Giants fightback to move level on points with a clutch of clubs at the top of the Super League table.

Nene Macdonald looked to have inspired Salford to a comfortable win, scoring a try in each half and setting up their other score for Ethan Ryan.

Trailing 18-0, Huddersfield's frustration was compounded when winger Elliot Wallis was sent off midway through the second period for making head-to-head contact with Salford's Tim Lafai.

However, playing at home in any competition for the first time since 23 March, the Giants scored three tries in the final 10 minutes in a frenetic finale but fell short of a stunning win.

In the end, Adam Swift's 11th try in Super League this season, plus further scores from Tui Lolohea and Jake Bibby, were not enough to prevent a second consecutive defeat for Ian Watson's team.

Papua New Guinea international Macdonald intercepted Jake Connor's pass and raced over from inside his own half for the game's opening try, before he turned provider with a neat offload for Ryan's score.

Brierley had been yellow-carded for a high tackle on Esan Marsters just before half-time but Salford made light of their one-player disadvantage after the break, with Macdonald darting over from dummy-half for the visitors' third.

Parity of numbers was restored soon after Wallis' dismissal as Chris Atkin was shown a yellow card for a professional foul, after which Huddersfield produced a prolonged spell of pressure and almost completed an astonishing comeback.

Swift, Super League's leading try-scorer in 2024, dashed down the left touchline to get the hosts on the scoreboard before Lolohea grounded from a grubber kick and Bibby dived in at the corner to get the Giants within two points.

But time ran out for Huddersfield, who are eighth in a congested Super League table, while Salford are fifth but level on points with leaders St Helens.

Huddersfield: Connor; Swift, Marsters, Naiqama, Wallis; Lolohea, Clune; Wilson, Milner, Greenwood, Rushton, Halsall, Yates.

Interchanges: Golding, Ikahihifo, Bibby, Salabio.

Salford: Brierley; Ryan, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross; Atkin, Sneyd; Singleton, Mellor, Ormondroyd, Stone, Watkins, Partington.

Interchanges: Cust, Wright, Shorrocks, Dudson.

Referee: Tom Grant.