New Saints Women to become semi-professional

The New Saints Women will become semi-professional next season, with Shauna Duffy taking over as head coach.

Saints are the latest Genero Adran Premier team to become semi-professional following Wrexham, Cardiff City and Swansea City.

“We have ambitions to mirror the success of our men’s team and win silverware across domestic competitions, as well as fly the flag for the nation in Europe as well,” Saints chairman Mike Harris said.

“We will continue to ensure we are at the forefront and setting the standard to support the FAW’s (Football Association of Wales) growth of women’s football during an exciting time for the game in Wales.”

Duffy becomes the only female head coach in the Adran Premier.

Saints’ head of women and girls’ football has been appointed the new head coach, with Greg Draper taking up a new role overseeing development of the men’s under-19 and under-16 players.

“This commitment to move to a semi-professional contracted model will be beneficial for all players at the club and ensure we can continue to challenge at higher echelons of the league,” Duffy said.

“We are all ready and raring to attack the season ahead, I look forward to welcoming players to our open training sessions next week.”