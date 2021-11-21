Saints waive Kevin White and Ken Crawley in a flurry of last-minute roster moves

The New Orleans Saints shuffled their depth chart in a series of last-minute roster moves before Week 11’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s what you need to know:

RB Tony Jones Jr. activated from injured reserve

New Orleans Saints RB (34) Tony Jones Jr. dives over Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) on a pass from New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) to make it first and three on the three yard line during early second quarter action. The New Orleans Saints hosted the the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 12, 2021 after the Saint’s home game had to be move from New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast. The Saints went into the half with a 17 to 3 lead over the Packers.

Jki 091221 Saintsvspackers 32

Jones missed almost two months recovering from an ankle injury, and now he’s coming back at a great time to help fill in for Kamara. There’s no replacing No. 41, and he and Jones don’t share very similar skills sets, but Jones should make for an effective one-two punch with Mark Ingram leading the way.

C/G Will Clapp elevated from the practice squad

New Orleans Saints Will Clapp (64) lines up on the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Clapp also has some eligibility left to be promoted from the practice squad, and the Saints need his help with Andrus Peat out for the season while Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk are on the mend. There are a lot of moving parts along their offensive line right now.

T/G Caleb Benenoch elevated from the practice squad

Nov 11, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Caleb Benenoch (77) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Benenoch has plenty of NFL experience starting at right guard, so he could help give the Saints some depth behind Cesar Ruiz, who has struggled in that role. Like Clapp, he’ll return to the practice squad after this game.

CB Ken Crawley waived from the 53-man roster

New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (25) during the team stretch at NFL football training camp in Metairie, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Crawley spent most of the season recovering from a late-summer injury, but he only played a handful of snaps on special teams last week and now he’s been waived. He could re-sign with the practice squad upon clearing waivers.

WR Kevin White waived from the 53-man roster

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White (17) reaches for a pass between Tennessee Titans defenders Jackrabbit Jenkins (20) and Kevin Byard (31) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Saints gave White plenty of opportunities to make a play but he just hasn’t been able to catch most of the targets sent his way. He’s got size and speed for days but that doesn’t matter if he can’t secure the catch.

DT Malcolm Roach designated to injured reserve

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) reacts with outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) after intercepting a pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Roach has played the second-most snaps of all Saints defensive tackles this year (176) but he’s been inactive for two of the three games they’ve played since David Onyemata returned from suspension and a knee injury kept him out of practice this week. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be out for the season so Roach could return after the next three games.

DT Josiah Bronson signed to the 53-man roster

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Josiah Bronson (91) rushes against defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow (95) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Bronson exhausted his two-game eligibility to be elevated from the practice squad so the Saints have signed him to the active roster, and he should play often on Sunday with Roach on I.R. and Montravius Adams bumped down to the practice squad. He’s rushed well on limited snaps.

CB KeiVarae Russell signed to the 53-man roster

New Orleans Saints cornerback KeiVarae Russell (35) run drills during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Russell hasn’t gotten into a single game this year so it’s a little surprising that the Saints are signing him to the active roster outright, but good for him. He must have shown better results in practice than Crawley this week to take his roster spot. Look for Russell’s impact to come on special teams.

