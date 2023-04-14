Saints veterans Bradley Roby, Tyrann Mathieu respond to Adam Jones’ criticism

I think people think cause we started out slow and never really got the wins geauxing that we just threw in the towel. Truth is we stayed down & battled our adversity. Next year will be what most of us are use to, that’s winning! https://t.co/4cyhXjnZ3V — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 14, 2023

It’s been a tough week for Adam “Pacman” Jones, who caught the ire of New Orleans Saints players when he mistakenly claimed they had the worst defense in the league last year during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Among other things, he called out the Saints cornerbacks as some of the worst in the NFL.

And some of those players responded. Cornerback Bradley Roby acknowledged Jones as a friend on Twitter (laughing to their peer Casey Heyward that “Pac the homie he ain’t about to say anything,” after being corrected) but point out that the Saints pass defense ranked second-best in the league last year. Only the Philadelphia Eagles allowed fewer passing yards per game (171.6) than New Orleans (184.4).

Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu chimed in, too, offering his own explanation for Jones’ bizarre misinformation. He suggested that Jones, like many outside observers, saw the Saints start out slow in 2022 and assumed that they “never really got the wins geauxing that we just threw in the towel.” That wasn’t the case, and they ended the year by winning three of their last four games.

For his part, Mathieu is expecting more wins to follow in 2023. We’ll see if Jones circles back to admit he got this wrong later or if he’ll just continue to ignore reality and substitute it with his own.

Dam @REALPACMAN24 #2 pass Defense las year lol https://t.co/mmqkIfPAqY — Bradley Roby (@BradRoby_1) April 11, 2023

