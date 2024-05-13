Saints sign interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers to one-year contracts.

The roster moves were announced Monday by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, who also said the club has waived nose tackle John Penisini.

The 6-foot-3, 313-pound Patrick is a seven-year NFL veteran who spent the past two seasons with Chicago.

He began his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016 and has appeared in 96 regular-season games with 54 starts at guard and center for Green Bay and Chicago. He also has played in five postseason games for Green Bay with three starts at right guard.

Last season, Patrick played in 16 games with 15 starts at center for the Bears, whose 141 yards rushing per game ranked second in the NFL.

The 6-3, 295-pound Vickers began his NFL career with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. He played for the Buffalo Bills last season.

Last weekend he participated in New Orleans' rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

He has played in 26 career NFL games with two starts for the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo, making 22 tackles, including two sacks. He also played for the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos in 2019.

Last season, he played in two games for the Bills and made two tackles. He also spent portions of the season on practice squads with Buffalo and the Arizona Cardinals.

___

