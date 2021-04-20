BREAKING NEWS:

Saints re-sign backup guard/center Will Clapp

John Sigler
·1 min read
Things are picking up with the Saints, who have re-signed offensive lineman Will Clapp ESPN’s Field Yates first reported the news which was confirmed on the daily NFL transactions wire. A seventh round pick out of LSU in 2018, Clapp has appeared in 26 games with the Saints (including one playoffs matchup) with four career starts; he’s totaled 479 snaps on offense and 177 reps on special teams during that span.

Expect him to compete with recently-added Tulane center Christian Montano for the No. 2 center job, with either Erik McCoy (the incumbent) or Cesar Ruiz (the Saints’ 2020 first round pick) battling for the starting gig. Other candidates for the reserve role include Derrick Kelly and Calvin Throckmorton.

Clapp got on fans’ radar by being waived and re-signed on almost a weekly basis early last season, frequently bouncing to and from the practice squad while the Saints filed various roster moves. But his five transactions are nowhere close to the high score practice squad wideout Andy Tanner set back in the day (29), though backup quarterback J.T. Barrett nearly met it (28) before he caught on with the Seahawks.

