Saints report last-minute roster moves before Week 16 vs. Vikings

The Thursday NFL transactions wire update was filled with news for the New Orleans Saints, who activated several players from reserve lists, called up a few others from the practice squad, waived two veterans, and placed wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith on injured reserve.

Let’s get you up to speed:

WR #12 Marquez Callaway activated from injured reserve

Callaway was designated to return from I.R. earlier this week, and he'll be active against Minnesota on Friday after being formally called up to the active roster. It's a big moment for the rookie to make a difference both on offense and in the return game.

QB #2 Jameis Winston activated from reserve/COVID-19

Winston entered the league COVID-19 protocol after being termed a high-risk close-contact, but continued negative test results have cleared him to return to the team. It'll be good to have him ready in a pinch should either Drew Brees or Taysom Hill become unavailable.

WR #13 Tre'Quan Smith designated to injured reserve

Smith shared a photo of his heavily-bandaged ankle on social media, which suggested surgery after a Week 15 injury. He's since been placed on injured reserve, which will give him time to heal up. It's unclear whether the plan is for him to try to return after the NFL-required three weeks have expired, but he'll be joining teammates Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris on the reserve list in the meantime.

WR #14 Tommylee Lewis waived from active roster

Lewis handled punt and kickoff return duties with Harris and Callaway out of action, but the rookie's return mean Lewis should be on his way back to the practice squad as a reserve. But he'll have to clear waivers again first.

#60 OL Patrick Omameh waived from active roster

Omameh was also waived; like Lewis, he's a good candidate to return to the Saints practice squad. The veteran spent just a few days practicing with the team after signing with them, but the decision to waive him suggests starting left guard Andrus Peat will be ready to play against the Vikings. Right guard Nick Easton is still unavailable after suffering his second concussion this year.

WR #84 Lil'Jordan Humphrey promoted to game-day roster

Humphrey is a standard elevation again, and he earned the opportunity with his last-minute touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. He'll get more chances to elbow his way onto the field with Callaway, Emmanuel Sanders, Juwan Johnson, and Austin Carr (more on him in a moment) also available on the Week 16 roster.

WR #80 Austin Carr promoted to game-day roster

Like Humphrey, Carr has spent the season on the practice squad, and injuries at wide receiver are pushing him into action. It's unclear given how often he'll play against the Vikings, if at all, considering his lack of production in the past (he's caught just a dozen passes in over 500 career snaps for the Saints).